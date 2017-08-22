(terrorist: a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.)

Aside from throwing bottles of bodily waste at law enforcement during last weekend’s protest of a “free speech” rally in Boston, Antifa found another new group to target- military veterans.

A veteran of the Afghanistan War was being interviewed during the Saturday rally, proclaiming that he had enlisted and was showing support free speech.

At least, that is what it sounded like, as Antifa members continued to shout loudly over him, referring to him as a Nazi before initiating a rousing chant of “F**k off, Nazi scum.”

The veteran appeared unfazed by the Antifa jeering, something that several twitter users took note of.

Meanwhile, the Boston Antifa twitter page defended their actions.

“Veterans don’t get a free pass,” they wrote. “Today’s Nazi for defending freedom of speech yesterday. You’re most at fault #BostonFreeSpeech #BostonResist.”

Descendants of paramilitary cells of the 1930s-era German Communist Party (KPD) that operated during the time of the Weimar Republic, Antifa (short for Antifaschistische Aktion, or “Anti-Fascist Action”), Antifa has been around nearly as long -if not longer- than fascism itself.

Known for anti-capitalist leanings and advocacy towards violence against fascists and right-leaning ideologies (and at times, anyone who disagrees or goes against their ideologies), Antifa was well established in Europe before becoming a household name in the USA. In fact, Swedish Security Service SAPO considers Antifa the biggest domestic threat to democracy in their county.

Not unlike Aryan hate groups, militias and Anonymous, Antifa is -by design- comprised of independent groups under a flat organization structure, which makes monitoring by police difficult. In line with their ideology, the group has no central command or authority.

The American flavor of Antifa is loosely referenced in terms of anti-racist, anti-sexist, anti-capitalist anarcho-communist groups, seeking to take “direct action” against what they perceive as fascism.

Highly critical of Donald Trump, Antifa has become particularly active, showing up in “Black-Bloc” fashion at places such as inauguration celebrations, the 2017 Berkeley protests (complete with “Molotov cocktails) and the now-infamous “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where they used bludgeons and dye packs against white supremacists. Recently, a man was stabbed by an Antifa member for having a haircut that resembled a style popular with neo-Nazis.

Generally ignored or passively supported by left-wing organizations, think groups and even celebrities (such as Sarah Silverman, for example), Antifa has been gaining traction- particularly on social media, where memes claiming that the GIs who stormed the beaches of Normandy in 1944 were “anti-fascist” (taking the organizational misnomer literally) have been widely circulated.

The veteran in question -assumed to be Army due to his “Hooah” pin- has not been formally identified- though nobody would blame him if he wishes to remain anonymous.

