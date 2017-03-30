A Pennsylvania college professor said he wanted to “vomit” after an airline passenger gave up their first-class seat for a service member.

Drexel University Professor George Ciccariello-Maher said he wanted to “to vomit or yell about Mosul” when he saw a soldier receiving a seat and praise from other passengers.

Ciccariello-Maher was seemingly referring to the recent reports that the U.S.-led coalition has killed hundreds of civilians in airstrikes during their offensive in Mosul.

Some guy gave up his first class seat for a uniformed soldier. People are thanking him. I’m trying not to vomit or yell about Mosul. — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) March 26, 2017

This is not the first time the professor has caught the media’s attention for offensive statements. Last December, around Christmas time, he said the only gift he wanted was “white genocide.”

The tweets about white supremacy sparked an uproar on social media but he said his words were misinterpreted satire, according to Philly.com.

The associate professor of politics and global studies followed his statement with another tweet. “To clarify: when the whites were massacred during the Haitian revolution, that was a good thing indeed,” he wrote.

Ciccariello-Maher teaches in Drexel’s Department of History and Politics. His bio on Drexel’s website says he is “an expert and frequent media commentator on social movements, particularly in Latin America” who also “teaches, researches and writes about race, racism, prisons and policing in the U.S. and internationally, including how race is associated with suspicion and guilt.”

On Christmas, Drexel University issued an official statement saying: “While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Professor Ciccariello-Maher’s comments are utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University.”

The school has yet to issue a statement about his most recent statements.

