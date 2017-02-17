When you divert Navel vessels to lucrative ports, spend evenings with prostitutes, dine on $1,800 worth of prime steaks and share classified information for profit it’s bound to get noticed.

At least that’s what Navy Cmdr. Mario Herrera, 12th on the list of Navy officers from the Navy’s 7th Fleet, is discovering after a complaint in San Diego federal court that was unsealed Thursday shows in regard to his relationship with Leonard Glenn Francis … a Malaysian defense contractor who goes by the nickname “Fat Leonard.”

According to the Star Tribune, a total of 17 people have been charged so far in the case that has taken down officials for about three years. Of them 12 are current or former Navy officials — 10 of whom have pleaded guilty.

The complaint says, Herrera and other Navy 7th Fleet officers who helped Francis, whose nickname comes from his wide girth, in exchange for the perks called themselves the “Band of Brothers” and the “Wolf Pack.”

Francis himself has pleaded guilty to fraud involving his ship supply company and is awaiting sentencing.

Herrera from Helotes, Texas, is being charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery in connection with his interactions with Fat Leonard.

Herrera’s actions not only fueled his playboy lifestyle, they cost the Navy an estimated $3.6 million.

Herrera, 48, provided Francis with internal, proprietary U.S. Navy information and intervened on GDMA’s behalf in contract disputes, according to a Department of Justice statement. The DOJ also states Herrera directed ships to take alternative routes that benefitted Leonard’s company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia, on two separate occasions.

According to the story by Star Tribune, prosecutors said Francis’ company bilked the Navy out of $35 million by overcharging for his company’s services that supplied Navy ships in the Pacific with food, water, fuel and other necessities. They also say Francis would overcharge or submit fake tariffs from ports.

The Daily Mail lists the other offenders:

Some of the other officials charged are: Admiral Robert Gilbeau, Captain Michael Brooks, Commander Bobby Pitts, Captain Daniel Dusek, Commander Michael Misiewicz, Lt. Commander Todd Malaki, Commander Jose Luis Sanchez, former NCIS Special Agent John Beliveau, and US Petty Officer First Class Daniel Layug.

According to The Daily Mail, Herrera could not be reached for comment.

