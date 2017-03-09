A Senior US Air Force leader released an email to airmen saying that words like “boy,” “girl,” “colonial” and similar words and phrases are offensive.

Reportedly leaked by an itate airman, the email was a comprised of words and phrases that could be construed as offensive, with the senior leader advising airmen not to use the words or phrases- on or off-duty.

“Please be cognizant that such conduct is 100 percent zero tolerance in or outside of the work climate,” the email read. “Let’s capitalize on our richly diverse climate, and help others seek assistance if they are struggling with compliance.”

The email -which was acquired by Town Hall– was sent to an unknown number of airmen at Lackland Air Force Base and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

While some words and phrases were legitimately offensive, here are a few that seemingly miss the mark:

Boy Girl You People Colonial Blacklist Blackmail Blackball Sounds Greek to me Blondes have more fun Too many chiefs, not enough Indians

Interestingly, a USAF public affairs spokesperson reportedly denied that the email had any weight behind it.

“The Air Force has no list of prohibited terms,” the spokesperson said. “It was sent out by an individual simply reminding Airmen to be respectful to others.”

The identity of the airman who leaked the email was kept secret by the report’s conservative author, Todd Starnes. Starnes is the host of the radio show Fox News & Commentary, which is broadcast on nearly 500 stations around the country.

“This is a case of the Air Force getting caught red-handed trying to advance a politically correct agenda,” Starnes wrote. “And now that I’ve got a copy of the evidence, they are attempting to whitewash the situation. It’s time for Defense Secretary James Mattis to root out political correctness in the Armed Forces. We must never again allow the greatest fighting force on the planet to be used as a social engineering petri dish.”

