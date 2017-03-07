Since 2006, Bodza had worked with the U.S. Air Force as an explosive detection dog, and he’d helped save human lives by sniffing out bombs in operations in Iraq, Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait.

Smith and Bodza first started working together while deployed to Kyrgyzstan in 2012. When it was time for the dog to retire, Smith adopted him and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

But in 2016, the 11-year-old German Shephard began suffering from a degenerative illness affecting his spinal cord.

His handler Kyle Smith had to make the difficult decision to put him down. The faithful military dog was honored as he took his last breaths when someone found a flag to cover him in.