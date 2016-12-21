This beauty has more than the eyes can see. She served her country proudly in the Air Force and has earned her Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration but her real passions are modeling and fitness.
After actively serving 5 years in the Air Force, Charissa Littlejohn relocated to South Florida to pursue a career in Healthcare.
Her ultimate goal to be a successful model while getting in the best shape of her life and helping others achieve their lifestyle goals along the way.
With over 68k followers on Instagram she is on her way to becoming a household name.
Don’t let her looks fool you, she only uses iron sights because that’s all she needs.
She has been ready for Christmas for three weeks…
Most will agree the uniform never did her justice.
She grew up in California but relocated to South Florida. You can’t keep this mermaid too far from the water.
You can find our more about Charissa Littlejohn on her website.