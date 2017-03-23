An Airman assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing died in Jordan during a non-combat operation on Tuesday.

25-year-old Alexandria Gleason Morrow was married with two children. Her mother told News 8 that she was fun-loving and level headed.

Morrow was from Dansville, NY and joined the Air Force two days after graduating high school in 2009. She told her mother when joining, if she couldn’t fly a plane, she’d do everything she could to protect the pilots.

A spokesperson for the Air Force, Lt. Kip Sumner of Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho said, “She died from injuries sustained from performing maintenance duties down-range, during non-combat operations.”

According to her personal Facebook page she was a Weapons Load Crew Member.

Sumner said Morrow was assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base but was attached to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, which is based in Southwest Asia. He did not provide further details.