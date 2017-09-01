A US Air Force Staff Sergeant in Colorado has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint in her own home.

31-year-old Peterson AFB airman SSG Desmond Martin was sentenced on Thursday to 48 years to life in prison for raping a woman at gunpoint in 2016.

According to authorities, Martin went into the victims home wearing a mask and forced her to commit sexual acts while at gunpoint. During the incident, he recorded the acts on his phone.

Martin was caught after police in nearby cities and counties notices similarities with other cases in El Paso County. One aspect of his modus operandi was that Martin selected his victims through online escort ads, knowing the victims would be less likely to contact police.

According to Fox21, Martin is also facing sexual assault charges in connection with the cases in El Paso County. A plea hearing for that trial is set for September 5.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.