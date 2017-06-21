Air Force Security Forces and local law enforcement at Oklahoma City’s Tinker Air Force Base got more than they bargained for when a routine truck inspection turned up 715 pounds of marijuana and a car’s worth of frozen chicken.

The truck was attempting to enter the airbase as part of a legitimate delivery of supplies, prompting a routine inspection. While nothing appeared out of the ordinary to human eyes, a K9 detected the smell of marijuana and alerted its handler.

Upon further inspection, duffel bags containing over 715 pounds of marijuana, as well as thousands of containers of THC vaping oil were discovered.

Other items in the truck included $25,000 worth of frozen chicken, earmarked for New Jersey. While the chicken is expected to make it to its final destination, the marijuana is not.

According to Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the driver of the vehicle, 59-year-old Ashot Grigoryan, was already serving probation on a trafficking case out of Missouri. Needless to say, he was arrested for trafficking and maintaining a vehicle for drug activity.

It is unknown whether the K9 first smelled the chicken or the marijuana- the savvy K9 was unavailable for comment.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, “The marijuana, which investigators believe was being trafficked from Pasadena, California to New Jersey, was hidden among a legitimate load of materials for delivery onto Tinker Air Force Base.“

