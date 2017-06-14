In what is estimated to be over $7 million in costs accrued within President Donald J. Trump’s first one hundred days (one-quarter of that time spent in Florida), the stats from judicial watch paint a picture of what may ultimately turn out to be a very expensive presidency in terms of travel costs- now reportedly suggested to be nearly 1/3 of what President Obama spent in eight years of presidency.
Prior to being president, Obama was the regular target of Trump’s criticism.
“President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf!” he tweeted in 2014. In a similar vein of utilizing the Twitter platform, Trump called out Vice President Joe Biden half a decade ago for having a $1m annual cost for weekend trips.
According to Newsweek, it is something Democratic lawmakers have not forgotten.
“For someone who complained about President Obama traveling a lot, he’s going to supersede President Obama’s travel, all eight years [of it], within a year, which is just absolutely ridiculous,” Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego said in an April interview.
Considered the flying front desk of the free world, the current 747-200B/VC-25s can fly 6,205 miles from Washington, D.C., to Baghdad without stopping for fuel and is capable of mid-air refueling. As the aircraft ages, it becomes less cost-effective to operate, despite the unique capabilities the iconic aircraft possesses.
