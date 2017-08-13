The pilot of a US F-18 fighter jet ejected to safety after crash landing the plane at Bahrain International Airport (BIA) yesterday, said authorities.

The aircraft suffered an engine problem, and ran off the runway after the crash which disrupted flights.

Photos on social media showed the grey fighter jet’s nose tipped into the air but largely intact after what the US Navy described as an “uncontrollable” landing.

The F-18 took off from the USS Nimitz, an aircraft carrier now in the Gulf, said Cmdr Bill Urban, a spokesman for the Bahrain-based US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

While in flight, the plane suffered an engine malfunction, forcing the pilot to divert.

He initially tried to land at Shaikh Isa Air Base, but instead ended up at BIA, Cmdr Urban said.

“An F/A-18E of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 assigned to the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departed the runway and the pilot ejected during an emergency landing at Bahrain International Airport,” he said in a statement.

“During a flight from the Nimitz, the F/A-18E experienced an engine malfunction and attempted to divert to Shaikh Isa Air Base, Bahrain.

“Unable to make it to Isa, the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at Bahrain International Airport.

“Due to the malfunction, the aircraft could not be stopped on the runway and the pilot ejected from the aircraft as it departed the runway.” “We are glad that the pilot is fine,” US Naval Central Command media officer Chloe Morgan told the GDN.

“It is a reliable plane and this is a rare accident.

“It could have been worse but the pilot is fine and investigations are still ongoing to see the extent of damage to the fighter jet and to see what exactly happened.

“There were no weapons on the fighter jet and the pilots are trained to act professionally in such situations.” The Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry’s Civil Aviation Affairs said the incident happened at 12.40pm and the airport was closed for nearly two hours until 2.50pm.

However, services inside the airport continued as normal.

Nine flights were diverted to Dammam, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and only one outgoing flight was cancelled.

“The aircraft was on a training mission in international waters when it experienced a technical problem in one engine and the captain had to make an emergency landing in BIA,” said a statement.

“The aircraft landed on runway number 30, stopping just off the runway on the left side.

“Where the emergency procedures followed at the Bahrain International Airport were activated when such incidents occurred and the emergency management centre was opened at the Civil Aviation Affairs bureau.

“The incident resulted in the closure of the airport runway for safety reasons for all departing and incoming aircraft.

“The centre announced that the runway was closed for approximately two hours from 12.40pm to 2.50pm on the same day.”

© Copyright 2017 www.ttnonline.com

(c) 2017 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).