Some Air Force pilots have somewhat of a “holier than thou” attitude. Who hasn’t heard the joke, “What’s the difference between God and a fighter pilot? God doesn’t think he’s a fighter pilot.”

For one Air Force aviator, it does look like he will go down in flames … at least in Bumble’s online dating community.

According to a story by Elite Daily, Bumble user Angelina came home from what she believed was a nice encounter.

She went on a first date with a 24-year-old Air Force pilot, and thought their date went well, when she followed up with him to try to arrange a second date, he didn’t respond.

“I normally wouldn’t think anything of it — that kind of stuff happens all the time. However, there’s a crazy coincidence that happened after he ghosted me that prompted me to submit this,” she told the site according to a quote on People.com.

Shortly after she was ghosted (the term for deleting a profile), the woman noticed her date had created another Bumble profile that included a new — and insulting — addition to his bio: “Pleeeeease don’t be fat in real life.”

This is where it went south for the pilot, who appears to be stationed at Holloman AFB, N.M.

Bumble’s user guidelines state that disrespectful behavior is not allowed, and apparently, they are serious about protecting their users from any disparaging comments.

Bumble’s guidelines read, “We’re a very diverse community. This means you should respect other people’s beliefs, interests and property while on Bumble. You should behave the same way on Bumble as you would in real life.”

The Elite Daily story reports an executive from the Bumble app, which differentiates itself from other dating apps by only allowing women to message men first, saw the story and decided to take action. With assistance from the Elite Daily writer, a Bumble executive was able to track down the fat-shaming airman and banned him from using the app.



This story reminds us that if you are in fact a member of the armed forces, people are watching how you behave. Of all the military branches, the Air Force takes social media use the most seriously. USAF public affairs went as far as creating a video to remind Airman not to “Don’t talk politics on social media.”

Although social media policies are sometimes nebulous, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know the right way to treat people.

If you’re a douche bag, someday, someone will call you out. It’s just too bad the story’s originator doesn’t have the name and image of the stick jockey. We’re pretty sure the MEME generators would be giving him a good run for the money.

