Two uniformed airmen were prevented from entering a checkpoint at the presidential inauguration today, just one of a series of mishaps surrounding the protests at the nation’s capital.

In a video posted a few hours ago, A USAF Major and Staff Sergeant wearing dress uniforms were blocked from entering the inauguration checkpoint by arm-locked protesters screaming “this checkpoint is closed!”

One keffiyeh-clad protester apologized to the Air Force Major, telling him that the uniformed service members would have to “go around” if they wanted to get to where they were going.

The officer of the duo appears to have senior pilot and parachutist wings, while the enlisted airman sports aircrew wings. Both were wearing dress uniforms at the time, but did not appear harmed.

In another video, protesters were seen blocking older veterans from entering the premises.

A Trump supporter tries and fails to break through protesters’ blockade of #inauguration checkpoint. Police trying to calm things down now pic.twitter.com/ttpjS1cI91 — Ryan Lovelace (@LovelaceRyanD) January 20, 2017

These are but a few of the incidents that have been reported thus far in the mere hours since the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump, with protesters engaging in multiple acts of vandalism, property damage, arson and assault, which has led to two injured police officers and over 95 arrests since 2PM.

Fistfight breaks out between Bikers for Trump and #DisruptJ20 protesters near barricaded #inauguration checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/IHLI7cyXy6 — Ryan Lovelace (@LovelaceRyanD) January 20, 2017

Police have since used less-lethal means to subdue those who get out of line in the protesters.

“Pepper spray and other control devices were used to control the criminal actors and protect persons and property,” police said. “During the incident, police vehicles were damaged and two uniformed officers sustained minor injuries from coordinated attacks by members of the group that were attempting to avoid arrest.”

