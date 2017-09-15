A USAF Chaplain in Ohio is under fire for asserting that Christian troops “serve Satan…in error” if they support other service members’ rights to practice faith as they see fit.

In a move that seems more Westboro-ish than wingman-like, USAF Reserve Chaplain Captain Sonny Hernandez of Wright-Patterson AFB’s 445th Airlift Wing wrote a piece on the website BarbWire, slamming Christian service members who rely on the Constitution “and not Christ.”

“Counterfeit Christians in the Armed forces will appeal to the Constitution, and not Christ, and they have no local church home- which means they have no accountability for their souls (Heb. 13:17),” he wrote. “This is why so many professing Christian service members will say: We ‘support everyone’s right’ to practice their faith regardless if they worship a god different from ours because the Constitution protects this right.”

He went on to say that “Christian service members who openly profess and support the rights of Muslims, Buddhists, and all other anti-Christian worldviews to practice their religions -because the language in the Constitution permits- are grossly in error, and deceived.”

This of course, comes in direct violation of the sacred oath all service members take to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” calling into question the Chaplain’s ability to do his job.

Hernandez continued in his tirade, claiming “Christian service members must answer this important question: “Do you appeal to the Holy Scripture, or the US Constitution as an ultimate standard to measure your conduct?”

However, the Captain covered his own tracks in the article and took a defensive posture.

“Military chaplains are not forced to do anything that would violate what their conscience dictates, and chaplains are not allowed to conduct themselves in any way that would compromise their ecclesiastical endorsement convictions,” he wrote. “This is why it is imperative that Bible-believing military chaplains align themselves with the right endorser that has sincerely held beliefs that appeal to Scripture alone, and will not support or accommodate evil.”

445th Air Wing command and Public Affairs could not be reached for comment.