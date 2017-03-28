An award winning documentary gives viewers an inside look into the eight and a half week training that creates enlisted Airmen. This portion of the documentary (above) shows a female MTI (military training instructor) moderating a very emotional open forum with her Airmen trainees.
The MTI opens the discussion by saying, “before I go off on my tangent, it starts with you.” “If you got beef with my leaders you stand up right now, be a big girl, and you put it on the table,” she says.
The room remains quiet as the young female Airmen look up at their MTI. After a long pause, and no volunteers to speak, the MTI says, “Some of you are not as tough as you think you are.”
The Airmen then precede to talk among themselves, emotions flare up and many of them start to break down.
“You better get out of my flight right now; I swear to God; get out of my flight. You all are lazy and I’m sick of it,” says one Airman. “I want my daddy to be proud of me and y’all are so sickening,” she continued to say while fighting back tears.
The documentary, “Air Force Basic Training: In Their Own Words,” won first place in the 2012 U.S. Air Force Visual Information Production Awards. The entire 30 minute documentary can be viewed below.
What…the…hell !?!?!? I went through Marine Corps boot camp back in the early 90s, and I switched to the AF in the early 2000s. We NEVER would have done some weak crap like this. EVER! It is no wonder the AF is in the shape it is in, if THIS is how they are “training” recruits.
How can you tell if someone’s a Marine? Don’t worry, they’ll tell you.
Get over yourself, Al.
Oh.My.God. I went to basic training 37 years ago, and I can guarantee you it wasn’t like this. I still work on military bases as a contractor, and this video explains a lot. I see these young troops so paralyzed by fear of breaking a rule that they can barely accomplish anything at all. Since when is the military so sensitive to “feelings”? We would have sooner put our heads through a wood chipper than complain about how we were being treated.I can’t even imagine our TI’s response to such a thing. I truly fear for the future of our country.
How about giving credit to the unit that created the video-the 3d Combat Camera Squadron.
I’m glad I went through when I did, 31 years ago, todays generation of pussies and pussy leaders, so called.
The Air Force basic training is an embarrassment and is not creating nothing related to what the founders and past leaders like Hap Arnold wanted it to be. Allowing trainees to cuss? WTF?!! And the TI has two rings on one hand, since when was that allow? I came in over 20 years ago and I am embarrassed what the Air Force has become.
I went to sand hill at benning for infantry and there you do NOT show your discontent towards the drill sergeants and if you do, you’ll get a lession in the treeline about feelings