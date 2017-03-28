An award winning documentary gives viewers an inside look into the eight and a half week training that creates enlisted Airmen. This portion of the documentary (above) shows a female MTI (military training instructor) moderating a very emotional open forum with her Airmen trainees.

The MTI opens the discussion by saying, “before I go off on my tangent, it starts with you.” “If you got beef with my leaders you stand up right now, be a big girl, and you put it on the table,” she says.

The room remains quiet as the young female Airmen look up at their MTI. After a long pause, and no volunteers to speak, the MTI says, “Some of you are not as tough as you think you are.”

The Airmen then precede to talk among themselves, emotions flare up and many of them start to break down.

“You better get out of my flight right now; I swear to God; get out of my flight. You all are lazy and I’m sick of it,” says one Airman. “I want my daddy to be proud of me and y’all are so sickening,” she continued to say while fighting back tears.

The documentary, “Air Force Basic Training: In Their Own Words,” won first place in the 2012 U.S. Air Force Visual Information Production Awards. The entire 30 minute documentary can be viewed below.