An Air Force Major is dead after becoming unresponsive during a physical training test at Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Friday.

KUSA News reports Maj. Elgin ‘Rick’ Ross was pronounced dead at 9:22 a.m. Saturday at the University of Colorado Hospital.

Ross served in the Air Force for 24 years. He was head of the Total Force Service Center Denver and was responsible for the center’s customer support service. According to KUSA, Ross was assigned to the Air Reserve Personnel Center in 2017.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our teammate and friend,” Brig. Gen. Ellen Moore said in a news release. “ARPC is coming together in this sad time, and we are ensuring that Rick’s wife and children are taken care of now and in the future.”

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Ross is survived by his mother, wife and three children.

The time and date for a memorial service for Ross has not been announced at this time.

KUSA reports the cause of death is under investigation.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.