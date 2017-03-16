The Air Force has released the names of three airman killed in a U-28A crash Tuesday.

Capt. Andrew Becker, 33, was a pilot for the 318th Special Operations Squadron. He was from Novi, Michigan, and is survived by his spouse, mother and father.

Capt. Kenneth Dalga, 29, was a combat systems officer for the 318th SOS. He was from Goldsboro, North Carolina, and is survived by his spouse, son and mother.

First Lt. Frederick Dellecker, 26, was a co-pilot for the 318th SOS. He was from Daytona Beach, Florida, and is survived by his mother and father.

Their commander offered his condolences calling the crash a tragedy.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those involved in this tragic accident,” said Col. Ben Maitre, commander of the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base. “In doing so, our focus is to also support our larger air commando community as we prioritize safe mission accomplishment in both our training and operational commitments.”

The crash occurred about one quarter-mile east of Clovis Municipal Airport at about 6:50 p.m. March 14. The remains were transported to Albuquerque for autopsy.

The U-28A aircraft is operated by the 318th, 319th and 34th Special Operations squadrons, while training is conducted by the 5th and 19th SOS.

The units are located at Hurlburt Field, Florida, and Cannon Air Force Base.

The cause of the crash is under investigation according to the Air Force release.

