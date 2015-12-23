The leader of New Jersey’s has passed a test, meeting a deadline to shape up that was imposed by the governor, who himself has faced questions about his weight.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael Cunniff was given 90 days to slim down and meet his obligations in September after he was reprimanded by thePentagon about his weight and for repeatedly dodging physical- tests. Kevin Roberts, a spokesman for Gov. Chris Christie, said Wednesday that Cunniff informed the governor that he was administered his test Tuesday and passed.
It was not clear how much weight the general had to lose. Cunniff flunked his first test in more than three years in November 2013 when his waist size was measured at 43.5 inches — 4.5 inches larger than allowed.
A spokesman for Cunniff wasn’t immediately available to comment Wednesday.
“Many people struggle with weight control — I am not immune from this,” Cunniff said in the statement in September. “However, I do recognize that military members and leaders, like myself, are held to a higher standard. I take this matter seriously and am taking the necessary steps to remedy this issue.”
Roberts said in September that Christie “expressed directly to the general that his failure to meet that standard or to provide notification of his formal reprimand is both unacceptable and disappointing.”
Christie, who once called himself “the healthiest fat guy you’ve ever seen,” underwent lap-band weight-loss surgery in 2013.
Governor Christie telling a General to shape up, with a ‘straight face’ looking 1/2 again larger than the general, seriously?
We could use Christie as the Michelin tire guy, the Goodyear blimp, and/or a float in the New Years Day parade! What a joke!
I remmember when he was a capt. with the Air Guard back in the 80’s He was short and slim… I guess when you get up in rank they forget to get in shape and stay there! lol
Why is everyone digging into the Gov? He’s overweight but guess what he’s NOT A MEMBER OF THE UNITED STATES MILITARY! That Gen looks sloppy and makes the uniform look bad. The Gov was the only one with the balls to tell him get in shape or get out. He should of stepped down way before it got to the point of having to duck 3 years of PT tests
General Cunniff is an excellent TAG. But there have been a number of Guard members who were also great at their jobs who were removed from their jobs because of the PT test during the period where he was not subject to the same rules. The PT test is flawed in many ways. For example, a 20 year old male who is 5’4 can pass his PT test with a 39 inch waist. But a 55 year old male who is 6’5″ fails if he has a 39 1/2″ waist. It doesn’t matter if he maxes his push ups and sit ups and has a good run time. It doesn’t matter if he is great at his job. 39 1/2″ waist and you can be history after too many failures.
