The TEC Torch is a handheld breaching tool that is simple, quick, and non-explosive.

Behind closed doors at the Air Force Research Laboratory Munitions Directorate, scientists and engineers get to work on some pretty cool stuff.

Take, for example, the Tec Torch, an incredibly powerful tool that can generate a blade-shaped flame that rips through a half-inch steel bar in less than a second.

Reminiscent of Luke Skywalker’s light saber, the handheld torch weighs about a pound and is just 13 inches in length and 1.5 inches in diameter. Able to reach temperatures of around 5,000 F, the flame is propelled at a speed of around a mile per second.

Rather than being used to duel with Darth Vader and the forces of the Empire, however, this tool helps special operations forces and first responders blast through fences, locks, vehicles and other metal objects that stand between them and their objectives. The flashlight-sized torch can even be used underwater, allowing divers to utilize its incredible force.

“It works through a combination of chemistry and physics,” said Stephanie Johnson, a research chemist and program manager at the lab. “The extremely high heat renders the steel to a molten state, and the force of the propulsion erodes the material very rapidly.”

The torch was developed by Energetic Materials & Products, Inc. in conjunction with the Air Force’s Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer program. The Texas-based company responded to a request from AFRL for ideas to produce a product that would replace the 16-pound acetylene torches traditionally used by special operators.

“I started working with EMPI around 2010,” said Don Littrell, a senior engineer at AFRL. “What’s great about this program is that it allows us to tap into the innovation and creativity that exists out there among small business owners.”

Under the SBRI, the government provides seed money for a small business to develop a prototype of a product, while folks like Littrell provide guidance and feedback as the product is developed. Additional funding becomes available if the product meets expectations.

“As a program manager, we are always looking for products that can have commercial applications, as well,” Johnson said.

In the case of the Tec Torch, EMPI has already been contacted by companies interested in commercial applications, including the producers of “CSI: Miami” and other Hollywood types who want to use the high-tech tool in their productions.

“We aren’t really surprised by the response we’ve received, because we knew the advantages of the product,” said Dennis Wilson, the CEO of EMPI. “We’re looking at accessories that would allow the torch to be used remotely. There are many scenarios that we’re looking at.”

By Kelly Humphrey (c)2015 the Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.) Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.