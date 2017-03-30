Hope Howard has come a long way in her new career since serving in the Air Force. The veteran is now professional model, personal trainer, and a member of the International Federation of Body Builders (IFBB).

If she looks familiar it’s probably because she has a massive social media following. She has amassed a following on her personal Instagram page of over 565k followers.

The veteran joined the Air Force to become a Fighter Jet Mechanic and was deployed to Afghanistan at the age of 19.

“I was deployed to Afghanistan where I had an M-16 machine gun strapped to me pretty much 24/7,” she wrote on her website. “This was both the worst and best experience of my life because I did an immense amount of growing and began to see the world differently.”

The 26-year-old is making her dreams, which started in the Air Force come true. It has only been a few years since she finished her six year enlistment in the Air Force and she has come a long way since her humble upbringing.

“When I was young I grew up for part of my life in a 1 bedroom house where me, my mom, dad, and sister all slept together,” she said.

“I watched my parents start their own business and get us out of that situation. I don’t come from privilege and I know what it means to be poor but I’m not embarrassed about it.”

“I’ve had to fight extremely hard to get to where I’m at and I have so much farther to go.”

When the Floridian isn’t snapping jaw-dropping selfies, or competing is a body builder, she enjoys time with her husband.

