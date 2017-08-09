America’s next generation of military pilots may be trained to dominate the air, but what about the stage?

Well, the question seems to be answering itself in the form of a resounding “yes” as members of the US Air Force Academy rise to the top on America’s Got Talent.

Reportedly taking on the task in response to a dare, the all-male USAFA acapella group known as In The Stairwell has done quite well and are currently advancing to the finals in an ascent to the top.

According to Billboard, the group recently performed a fantastic rendition of NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye,” topping their June performance of One Direction’s “Drag me Down.”

Even the USAFA has shown particular pride in the group, mentioning them by name on Twitter.

The group stands apart from many of the other acts, namely because they have the wit and mannerisms of Air Force officers- something which comes out rather humorously on the screen.

In The Stairwell is more than a singing group- they are the USAFA singing group. The original Freshmen cadets formed the group in 2004, according to the USAFA. Since then, they have now become recognized as the Academy’s official all-male a cappella group. It wasn’t until their fall 2016 YouTube broadcast went live, however, that America’s Got Talent contacted the Academy in an attempt to “borrow” the cadets for the contest.

“Their video was shown to AGT producers, who picked their favorites and showcased them to NBC executives,” said Lt. Col. Kris Conde, Air Force entertainment liaison.

America’s Got Talent is currently in its 12th season, and features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

