Before the newest class of U.S. Air Force cadets are shuttled into the US Air Force Academy for their “Shark Attack” styled welcome, the cadet cadres -who will be performing the not-so-warm introduction- are given the opportunity to test out their yelling on test subjects.

The test subjects just happen to be high ranking Air Force officers. In 2014, those officers happened to be a Colonel, a Major General, and a Lieutenant General.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.