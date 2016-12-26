“Over 70 ISIS terrorists were killed after the Iraqi armed forces repelled their massive attacks on Mosul city,” Commander of ‘Nineveh We Are Coming’ Operations General Abdel Amir Rashid Yarallah said on Monday.

General Yarallah noted that the mop-up operation of the roads and buildings in the newly-liberated areas of Mosul city is still underway.

He went on to say that the ISIL terrorists tried to get close to the Iraqi Federal Police’s units South of the Albu Seif region, but they were pushed back after leaving 21 terrorists dead and many more injured.

“The terrorists driving in suicide cars tried to approach the Iraqi army’s Ninth Armored Brigade units in al-Entesar, al-Salam and al-Shima districts in the Southeastern part of Mosul, but the Iraqi forces destroyed four bomb-laden cars and three military vehicles carrying terrorists as well as killing 51 others.

In a relevant development on Sunday, Commander of Iraq’s Counterterrorism Department Major General Sami al-Arezi disclosed that his forces have been supplied with the needed weapons, military equipment and ammunition to start their second round of Mosul liberation operations.

“The needed ammunition and military equipment has been sent to all fronts in Nineveh province,” Major General al-Arezi told FNA.

He said that all the military units are receiving the required supplies to start their fresh operation in Mosul.

“We have sent sufficient weapons and ammunition for Iraq’s joint military forces in different parts of Mosul,” Major General al-Arezi added.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that the Iraqi armed forces managed to purge the ISIL terrorists from several districts in the Northern part of Mosul city on Sunday as the country’s air force announced that it has conducted 1,700 sorties over Mosul since the beginning of the operation.

Iraq’s joint military forces fortified their military positions in strategic al-Hayakel and al-Fallah districts as well as the cement factory.

The Iraqi forces took control of al-Hayakel and al-Fallah districts on Saturday after several hours of fierce clashes with the ISIL terrorists.

Mosul’s al-Hayakel district located in Northern Mosul city is now under the Iraqi armed forces’ control, the Arabic-language media quoted unnamed local sources as saying.

Meantime, Commander of Iraq’s Counterterrorism Unit Major General Abdulwahhab al-Saedi disclosed in a press conference that the armed forces have managed to block the ISIL’s penetration into the newly-liberated districts of Mosul city.

Meantime, the Iraqi air force announced that its warplanes have conducted 1,700 flights over Mosul city since beginning of the city’s liberation operation.

On Saturday, the Iraqi fighter jets attacked the ISIL’s military positions in al-Mahlabieh village.

A sum of 10 ISIL terrorists were also killed in the Iraqi warplanes’ raids in al-Qameshliyeh village and their fortifications were also destroyed in the air raids.

The Iraqi forces also took control of a security base in the Northern part of Mosul city from the ISIL.

Meantime, the Iraqi fighter jets pounded the ISIL terrorists’ military positions in Tal al-Zalat district in the Western part of Mosul city.

At least 23 ISIL terrorists were killed in Iraqi air raids in Tal al-Zalat district and several of their cars were also destroyed.

On Wednesday, a senior commander of the Iraqi volunteer forces disclosed that Hashd al-Shaabi has been commissioned to a new operational axis in the Mosul liberation operation.

“Hashd al-Shaabi is now in charge of another operational axis in addition to the Western axis,” Rayan al-Kaldani told FNA.

He noted that the Iraqi volunteer forces will take hold of the operational axes of banks of al-Zab River which includes important regions such as al-Hamdanieh and al-Khezr.

Al-Kaldani noted that Hashd al-Shaabi is waiting for Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, who is also commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, to open a new chapter in the Mosul liberation operation titled “Nineveh, We Are Coming.”

He said that the importance of the Western and Southwestern parts of Mosul lies in the fact that the ISIL’s supply routes from Mosul to Syria, specially Raqqa, pass through these two axes, FNA reported.

