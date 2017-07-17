He says he’s ready to go to basic training and start his career. It’s not the typical path to enlistment — it wasn’t easy — but he’s lost more than 200 pounds on his journey, and he’s reached an almost insurmountable goal.

When William Guinn, a larger man in 2016, stepped into a Abilene, Texas, Army recruiting office, he tipped the scales at more than 456 lbs. One of the main motivators for him to lose the weight was his desire to serve in the U.S. Army.

The other motivator — life itself.

“Someone saying, ‘If you don’t lose this weight, you’re going to die,’ I was like, ‘I’m done.’”

Guinn tells Big Country News he initially expressed interest in joining the Army, many didn’t think he would drop enough weight.

“Several times throughout this process, we had guys in the office from the chain of command who said he wouldn’t make it. I told them he would, he had looked me in the eye and told me he was going to do this,” Army recruiter Staff Sgt. David Jeffries told Big Country News.

Through a drastic overhaul in diet and by exercising every day, Guinn kept his word.

On Thursday Guinn enlisted — accomplishing his biggest dream.

“I’ve got to be a great dad to my kids and, like I said, I’m just looking toward the future,” Guinn says.

According to Guinn’s recruiter, a man with determination like that is going to very far.

“I don’t think there is a limit, whatever he wants to accomplish, he will accomplish,” Jeffries says.

