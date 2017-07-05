A soldier stationed at Fort Hood was arrested after leading police on a car chase in Bellmead, TX on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Javon Broussard, 19, led police on a chase that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour. The chase ended when the soldier crashed into a Delta Inn’s sign just off the Behrens Circle exit on Interstate 35.

He was arrested and charged with felony evading arrest. Broussard is being held at the McLennan County Jail with a bond set at $5,000.