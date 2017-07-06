Warning: article contains content that may not be suitable for persons under the age of 18

A young Philadelphia woman created a social media firestorm when she shared a video of herself using a device -a female adaptive penis- to urinate on a United States flag on the Fourth of July.

According to Everpedia, “Emily is from Quakertown outside of Philadelphia and is a self-described Anarchist. According to her Facebook Likes, her interests include memes, marijuana, Anarchism, LGBTQ rights and Bernie Sanders.”

Emily Lance captioned the Facebook video: “F*** your nationalism. F*** your country. F*** your stupid f****** flag.” She then added a follow up post, saying: “Soiled flag. Fished out of my toilet. Sold to the highest bidder.”

In response to the outrage on social media, she wrote, “Freedom (of speech/expression) means that I’m entitled to do and say as I please, EVEN if you don’t like it, so long as I am not physically hurting someone.

According to a post made by Jeremy Miller, there is a $3,000 bounty for her murder based on a solicitation posted to Craigslist.

“People are wishing illness, harm, and suffering upon me over a piece of fabric,” Lance wrote.

“People are willing to MURDER someone over a flag. It’s so sad that people don’t realize how brainwashed they are.”

