As a veteran from a military family, we have a thing about military pride. From my Marine stepfather to my uncles who served in the Army and Navy, every branch of the service has been represented over the past three generations at least once.
Needless to say, we like to highlight each other’s service and purchase military gifts at holiday time that reflect that deep respect for the sacrifices made by each and every one of us.
However, the “military swag” niche is a very small market and it can sometimes be hard to come up with the time to search countless stores and websites for a good deal, especially with so many birthdays, holidays and get-togethers all over the calendar. It can really be a headache!
Fortunately, CafePress.com has our backs – with officially licensed military gifts.
Taking advantage of an incredible promotional deal one of my relatives told me about, we saved over thirty percent on customizable military gifts from CafePress.com, which gave us even more personal gifts to give this upcoming holiday season (coupon code POPMILITARY, details below).
With Veteran’s Day coming up, I couldn’t help but buy an Army Airborne stainless steel 6-ounce flask for my cousin, complete with a United States Army Airborne logo on the front. For my dad, I bought a subtle transparent backing American flag decal for his truck.
Selecting the items was a piece of cake. CafePress.com has such a simple and easy-on-the-eye shopping format that it was seamless to pick out what I wanted from a variety of Army, Navy and Air Force gifts. The prices were amazing, even without the discount (and believe you me, I know a thing or two about being thrifty, especially in this economy.)
The products shipped at a surprisingly fast speed, ending up at my door much sooner than I thought it would.
The flask came in brushed stainless with a green logo on the front- not too flashy and super strong. The stainless steel felt good in the hand and would no doubt provide a cool drink if left in the freezer.
The top screwed on tightly and did not leak at all, with the serrated lip giving me a solid grip that my cousin -who wears gloves in the cold, cold North- would no doubt appreciate. I’ll be honest, if I were a drinker, I’d be half-tempted to pick one up myself!
The flag showed up in a cardboard envelope, so it was easy to spot and identify in my incoming mail. When I pulled it out, I was pretty impressed with what I found.
The lines were printed so cleanly, I originally thought it was a premium die-cut decal. The size of it was pretty impressive, especially for the price. On top of that, the transparent backing didn’t have the cloudiness one often finds with similar decals.
My sister also wanted something from Café Press after I let it slip that I was ordering. Her boyfriend is in the Army so after she took a look at the site she asked me to order the U.S. Army: I Love My Soldier Bracelet. It came well packaged and I’m sure she’ll like it.
All in all, the shopping experience was a pleasurable one- I found a way to provide countless customizable and officially licensed military gifts for my family while being able to purchase and ship them, all from the comfort of my home office!
