A U.S. Air Force A-29A Super Tucano aircraft went down near Homerville, Ga. while participating in a training flight from Moody Air Force base yesterday.

According to officials at Moody Air Force Base, the two pilots were with the 81st Fighter Squadron and were able to eject before the aircraft crashed at around 2:50 p.m.

Emergency officials and USAF personnel responded to the scene to conduct a damage assessment and collect the aircraft. The pilots were checked out for injuries but their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

