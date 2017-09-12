The United States Army’s legendary 101st Airborne Division have stepped up to provide relief for those affected by Hurricane Irma, deploying several aviation assets to the region.

Over 35 aircraft, 40 vehicles and 370 personnel are loading up and moving out to Florida, courtesy of the 101st Airborne Division’s 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (101 CAB).

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by Hurricane Irma,” said Col. Craig J. Alia, 101st CAB commander. “101 CAB isn’t waiting. We are leaning forward now, proactively positioning our personnel and equipment to help the American people if called forward to support. Should local officials and emergency services need additional assets, we will be staged and prepared to go at a moment’s notice.”

The deployment objectives are twofold: to move the 101 CAB out of the path of the storm and to provide relief to those in Florida, where Irma caused widespread damage before tuckering out into a tropical storm.

According to Clarksville Now, the 101 CAB will be on standby for rescue operations, they remain combat-ready in the event that they are needed elsewhere.

“The Army’s readiness –its ability to rapidly deploy trained and ready forces wherever they are needed– is critical to protecting America, America’s interests and American lives,” said Lt. Col. Martin L. O’Donnell, 101st ABN DIV (AASLT) spokesperson. “Make no mistake, the 101st is ready.”



© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc. All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.