#1 You despised these, for being caught without them was worse than death.
#2 Your clothes rarely matched, but that was okay.
#3 Your body was often powered exclusively by these little 40mm cans of greatness.
#4 You either patronized this place, or despised those who did.
#5 You never parted with this thing, and if you did.. you regret it to this day.
#6 You will never, ever forget what this sounds like
#7 You came to terms with getting stuck in crappy situations…
#8 …and you still can’t drive in a straight line.
#9 No matter how hard you tried, your rifle looked like this at the end of the day.
#10 You recognize this, and then catch yourself instinctively looking at your own wrist.
#5. Still like mine & I got out in ’97.
My, pretty impressive.
Oh man takes me back especially number 7 eh helmand province camp leatherneck good times &long days.
Yeah buddy.
I still have my parka.
worse fuckin coffee ever brewed..and i knew people who would do degrading shit for a case of ripits
#3 but u must add boom booms and wild tigers lol.
Still have my poncho liner. I’ve had it since the First Gulf War, and I retired 12 years ago. It’s on my bed right now.
Boom Booms and Roni’s
#7 was my old company. See the ace of spade on the window. Cco 2/35 25th ID
Pretty good, minus the Rip-Its…nasty. Wild Tiger….that is the best high out there in a can on deployment.
I did #4, but it was pretty shitty
Hmmm a coffee shop, never seen one of those
You know your fucked when rip its no longer taste like expired vitamins but you actually start to like it.
#5 still have mine got out in 86. Used it last weekend at a bbq comp slept for 2 hours in a lawn chair. Simper If.
Still use my woobie
That Green Beans was on Camp Cropper.
#6 is by far the worst
#5 I did part with this and I do regret it very much. Loved rip its.
Partly agree with the list except no#9. I was out but my weapon did not look like that. That was one thing I took really great care of.
They sale tall cans of rip it at family dollar I stay well supplied
MOAC from Green Bean!
Especially # 10…but they should have thrown in something about missing he smell of gun oil and gun powder after a fire fight. …or just in general
Well, I was an Intel Weanie and a Fobbit…so 4.5 of them.
I still drink a rip it on veterans day to make sure I am grateful for rockstars
LOL SO TRUE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Where’s the CHARMS?
Seems like things don’t change much. In ’90 the only difference was we had to ruck our own coffee. As a PIG AG that was my duty as well as the extra ammo and MG accoutrements.
I don’t know what ripits are, but ranger pudding was one of the ways to keep the eye lids open.
But it seems that woobies, condoms on the barrel, and assorted other tips and tricks seem to carry down through the ages.
Definitely #6. First deployment my hooch was 100 feet away from the medivac helio pad. They kept the one on duty running the entire time. Got so used to sleeping with the sound that when I came home it took me weeks to figure out how to sleep with out it.
I found ripits at the dollar general store!!! Big cans!!!
I O.D.’d on Rip-it. Scared the crap out of me!! I had a bulging vein in my forehead with its own heart beat!!
We had to steal water from other units conex es just to get enough. No coffee stands, never even saw one. But I still use my poncho liner.
Those drinks with pieces of fruit in them.. I forget what they were called but they were like crackhead. Kabobs with purple seasoning too
# 3 but I guess yall Forget about Tiger energy drink lol I got some the other day hahaha
They should add ..Can taste the differencs in bottled water and develop a preference
still here waiting on you guys…
Never been there, should I risk my 56 year old body and try Rip?
#5√
now brooom
10sign that you went you sign the motherking contrack
There were times in Vietnam I would have sold my soul for a dry anything—clothes, place to sleep, food without rain water in it, soxs, even a dry place to sit down. i grew to enevy people who lived in the desert.
Have to been to Iraq? Then shut the Fuk up!
to all soldiers,,,be safe,,and good service,,,,
Woobie! How I love you!
Yes. G 82 CAV, 116 CAV BDE, 42 ID, TF Liberty, FOB Gaines Mill, OIF 3, 2005.
Bought a bag of green beans coffee and sent it home.
Yep, your uniform was always in a disruptive state.
Stayed away from them little 40mm Sugar drink. It was like drinking 2 Cokes at the same time.
#9 all day. There was no getting rid of sand in my weapon. Lots of lube! Lots of misfires. Check out combatmedic.org if you’d like to read my story