#1  You despised these, for being caught without them was worse than death.

IAVA 2

#2 Your clothes rarely matched, but that was okay.
IAVA 1

#3  Your body was often powered exclusively by these little 40mm cans of greatness.

IAVA 3

#4  You either patronized this place, or despised those who did.

IAVA 4

#5  You never parted with this thing, and if you did.. you regret it to this day.

IAVA 5

#6  You will never, ever forget what this sounds like

IAVA 6

#7  You came to terms with getting stuck in crappy situations…

IAVA 7

#8 …and you still can’t drive in a straight line.

IAVA 8

#9 No matter how hard you tried, your rifle looked like this at the end of the day.

IAVA 9

#10  You recognize this, and then catch yourself instinctively looking at your own wrist.

IAVA 10

 